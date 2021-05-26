Apriem Advisors Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,938 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,183,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

