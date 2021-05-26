Apriem Advisors Takes $281,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 229,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 35.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 402,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,935,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

