AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $147.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.90. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

