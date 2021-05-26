APYSwap Reaches Market Cap of $8.75 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $695,980.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00349603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00182815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.87 or 0.00853490 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,794 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

