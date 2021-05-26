ArcelorMittal (MT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/17/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/7/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/15/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/9/2021 – ArcelorMittal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of MT opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

