Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

