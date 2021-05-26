Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading Up 1.3%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

