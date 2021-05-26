Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

ARNA has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $62.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.64 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

