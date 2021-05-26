Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,601 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after acquiring an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

