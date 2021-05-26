Arizona State Retirement System Buys 181 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $154,432,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.60.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.