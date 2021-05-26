Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $195,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.31.

MDB opened at $288.56 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.32.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

