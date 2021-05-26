Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.80 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $5,705,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of NVR by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,836.36 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,916.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,489.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

