Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 118 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.75. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.