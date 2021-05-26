Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 247 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

