Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Skillz stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 175,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,796. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

