Arlington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,556,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,316 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 362,984 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 372,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 71,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

