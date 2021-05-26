Arqma Hits Market Capitalization of $168,322.14 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $168,322.14 and approximately $521.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,217.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.87 or 0.07118405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $774.04 or 0.01924612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.43 or 0.00500858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00199307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.61 or 0.00652957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00449757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00389573 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,417,658 coins and its circulating supply is 9,373,114 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

