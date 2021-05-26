Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Trading Down 0.8%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 267,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,145,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of analysts have commented on ARTL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

