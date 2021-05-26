Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

