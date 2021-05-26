Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

ASND opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average is $151.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 6,110.01%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

