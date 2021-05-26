Asensus Surgical (ASXC) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Asensus Surgical (NYSE: ASXC) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Asensus Surgical to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Asensus Surgical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million -$59.31 million -3.22 Asensus Surgical Competitors $1.18 billion $78.76 million 66.97

Asensus Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01% Asensus Surgical Competitors -666.98% -89.16% -17.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Asensus Surgical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Asensus Surgical Competitors 892 3807 7022 187 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Asensus Surgical’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Asensus Surgical competitors beat Asensus Surgical on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.