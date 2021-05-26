Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.58. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 62,247 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $536.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

