Ashok Mishra Sells 11,855 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

Innodata stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innodata by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 39.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,229 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

