ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.10. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734. ASM International has a 12-month low of $112.75 and a 12-month high of $323.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.