Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Shares Up 6%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)’s stock price shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. 4,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

