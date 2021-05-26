Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Assurant has increased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assurant to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of AIZ opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

