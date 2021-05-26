Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $60.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of ATH opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. Athene has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock worth $2,263,162 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Athene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,524,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

