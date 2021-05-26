Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

