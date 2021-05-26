Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Announces GBX 2.17 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJG opened at GBX 233.90 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.04. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

In other Atlantis Japan Growth Fund news, insider Noel Lamb bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £8,092.50 ($10,572.90).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

