Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) Short Interest Update

Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,900 shares, a growth of 2,141,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,808,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlantis Technology Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,166,133. Atlantis Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Atlantis Technology Group Company Profile

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network.

