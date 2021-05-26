Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) Short Interest Update

Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,900 shares, a growth of 2,141,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,808,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atlantis Technology Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,166,133. Atlantis Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Atlantis Technology Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.