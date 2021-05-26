Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,818 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. 15,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,946. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

