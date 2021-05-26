Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

