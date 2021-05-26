Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 16,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,980. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

