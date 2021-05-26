Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

