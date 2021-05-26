Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.49. 18,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,672. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.59 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

