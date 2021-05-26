Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,885 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. 142,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

