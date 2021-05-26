Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 233,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

