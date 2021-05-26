Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,132.00

Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,132 ($14.79) and last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.16), with a volume of 241128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 966 ($12.62).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 986 ($12.88) target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 903.03.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Scott Forbes bought 33,333 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

