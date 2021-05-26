AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.86 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AZO traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,409.66. 12,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,438. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,475.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,277.55.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

