AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $1,565.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.29.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,420.56 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,475.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,277.55. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 79.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 190.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in AutoZone by 21.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in AutoZone by 19.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

