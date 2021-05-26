AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman Sells 1,271 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $204.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $204.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.94 and its 200 day moving average is $176.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after buying an additional 97,486 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $27,677,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $9,063,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

