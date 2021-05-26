Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH opened at $11.29 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

