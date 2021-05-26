Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.68. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

