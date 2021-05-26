Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

NYSE:AVY opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.