AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Increases Dividend to GBX 23.50 Per Share

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,378 ($44.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,527.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,549.61. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The firm has a market cap of £10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,177.14 ($54.57).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

