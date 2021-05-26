AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.398 per share. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

