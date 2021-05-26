Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $134,263.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $672,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

