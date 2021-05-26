Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

AXSM stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

