Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $8.24. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 504,644 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.82 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 39.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.