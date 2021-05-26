Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 141,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. Ball has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

